Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $152.62

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

