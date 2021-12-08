Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT at $11.00

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe upped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Natixis acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.41. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.