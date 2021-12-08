Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $100.33

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

