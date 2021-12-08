Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $40.86

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

