Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) PT at €50.00

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($56.18).

Several analysts recently commented on LIGHT shares. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($28.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($40.52).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

