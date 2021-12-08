Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $51.57

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TASK stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 38,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

