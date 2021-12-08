Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell Acquires 3,513 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$74.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of C$48.34 and a 12 month high of C$77.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM.A shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

