Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,724 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

