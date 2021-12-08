Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

