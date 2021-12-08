BSClaunch Reaches Market Cap of $472,755.25 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $472,755.25 and $821,292.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSClaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

