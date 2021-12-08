Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Plans Special Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

