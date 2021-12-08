Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.38. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

