Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,180.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,180.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,810.52. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,794.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,876.67. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.