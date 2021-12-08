Cadence Bank NA Acquires 3,245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 488,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

