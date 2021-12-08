Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 135,315 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

