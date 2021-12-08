Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

