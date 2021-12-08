Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

