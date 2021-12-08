Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $548,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

