Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 4,671 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mercury Systems worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

