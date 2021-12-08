Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 199,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.