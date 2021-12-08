Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 2.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $82,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

