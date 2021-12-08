Cambiar Investors LLC Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98,015 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.