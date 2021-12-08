Cambiar Investors LLC Has $38.61 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

