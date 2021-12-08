Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 12,294 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,989 shares of company stock worth $43,261,747. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

LHX opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

