Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $179.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

CPT stock opened at $171.34 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

