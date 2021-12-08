Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to 0% to $8.31-8.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 4,397,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

