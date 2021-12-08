Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

