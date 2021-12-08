Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.