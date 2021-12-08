Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 282041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$395.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

