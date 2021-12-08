Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,640. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

