Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 235,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 174,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $148.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.