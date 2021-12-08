Cardinal Capital Management Purchases New Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in iRobot by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 44.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 33.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

