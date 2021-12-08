Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for about 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,024,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,519. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.