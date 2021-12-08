Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,190. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

