Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE AA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

