Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,121. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $686.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

