Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.97. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £143.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

