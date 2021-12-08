Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 151.25 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £141.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

