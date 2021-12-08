Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 151.25 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £141.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

