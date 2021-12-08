Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

