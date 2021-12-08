Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

