Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for approximately 9.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Affirm worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

