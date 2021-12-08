Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

