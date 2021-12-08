Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

