Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 148,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

