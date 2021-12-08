Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.