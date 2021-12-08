Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,996. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 3.01. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

