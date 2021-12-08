Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$19.00 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.40.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.03. 3,974,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,747. The company has a market cap of C$32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.