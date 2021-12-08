CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.49

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 15313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

