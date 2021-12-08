Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

