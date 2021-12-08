Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

